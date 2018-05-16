Why we should all fast once a week


Why we should all fast once a week

Of all the areas of diet and nutrition that have emerged in recent years, fasting would be one of the most topical, and potentially most effective we have seen in some time. While fasting is not a new invention – many religious and cultural groups have been fasting for thousands of years, the potential benefits it offers for weight loss is still being understood. One thing we do know is that various types of fasting offer a myriad of health benefits and as such embracing some form of regular fasting is most likely a good thing for all of us, even if we do not resort to the most restrictive regimes. So if you have been considering fasting, here are some reasons you should commit to a regular fast (or light day of eating).

1. It resets our hormones

While weight loss is linked to some types of fasting, it is actually our inflammatory markers – cholesterol, blood glucose, insulin, blood pressure that all improve when we fast.  Long term controlled levels of all of these markers is linked to a reduce risk of developing a number of chronic disease including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer.

2. It reminds us what it is like to be hungry

Human beings rarely eat when they are hungry, rather they eat because they are tired, bored or because other people around them are eating. This means we are also often overeating. There is nothing like a brief period (16-24 hours) of a low calorie diet to remind us what it actually feels like to be hungry.

3. It helps us eat less

It is safe to say that most of us eat far too much each and every day – a regular fast is an easy way to remind us how much we are actually eating and how little we actually need to eat to maintain our weight.

4. It buffers our high calorie days

There will always be days when we eat far too much – celebratory meals, parties, elaborate restaurant meals. Having a day or two that helps to buffer these high calorie days via plenty of salads and soups is an easy way to balance your overall calorie intake without dieting. 

5. You may lose weight

One of the best outcomes of regular fasting – whether it is eating only in an 8 hour window or having a low calorie day or two each week is that you may even lose 1-2kg a month without dieting. And for many of us, this is the best outcome of all.

6 superfoods to embrace this Autumn


Now that temperatures have started to drop, there are plenty of people out there battling with a running nose and chesty cough – welcome to Autumn – finally! Hence the reason we have focused this months Kickstart on all things ‘superfoods’. Superfoods are simply nutrient rich foods that offer extra bang for our buck when we eat them and when it comes to keeping our immune system working at its best, it is all about loading up our diets with the essential nutrients that are crucial for optimal immune function. So our Shape Me May Kickstart is packed full of soups, choc full of veges and foods rich in zinc, iron, omega 3′s and Vitamin C rich fresh foods to help give you the immune boost you are looking for. So if your diet needs a little work this Autumn check out our 2 week May Kickstart and focus more of your meals around some of these Autumn superfoods of the season.

Red Capsicum

Red capsicum is a rich source of carotenoids, the group of antioxidants known to play a powerful role in helping to down regulate a number of inflammatory pathways in the body. Individuals who have had a higher intake of carotenoids during their lives have been associated with lower risks of mortality from common disease states including heart disease, cancer and stroke in large population based health studies. Red capsicums are another great vege snack teamed with hommus or cucumber dip. 

Pumpkin

Not often put into the superfood category, the thing that is not commonly known about pumpkin is that it is exceptionally low in carbohydrates and calories, making it the perfect heart vegetable to include in soups, salads and roasts. A good source of beta carotene, Vitamin C, fibre and potassium, pumpkin is one vegetable you can literally eat to your hearts content.

Banana

Often taken for granted as a superfood, nature’s number 1 snack thanks to coming in its own packaging, bananas are the perfect natural energy rich food. With 3g of fibre in a single banana, they are also a rich source of potassium, Vitamin B6, folate and magnesium and can be used to add natural sweetness to smoothies, baked goods, yoghurt or enjoyed as a nutrient rich snack on the go. 

Spinach

One of most versatile leaves, fresh baby spinach leaves make a delicious salad base; can be added to green juices and is delicious stir fried with a little olive oil and nutrient rich garlic and teamed with light fish meals or as a vege base for omelettes. The dark green leaves of spinach gives some insight into its rich nutrient content; spinach leaves are a rich source of Vitamin C, E, K beta carotene and folate and cooking spinach in a little olive oil will help to enhance nutrient absorption. 

Beetroot

The rich, bright colour and texture of beetroot give you some idea of how chock full of nutrition this vegetable really is. Beetroot contains a number of extremely powerful antioxidants known to support cell health and with minimal calories per serve, is a daily must include in your diet. Roast and add to salads, juice for a tasty mixed vegetable juice or grate and keep handy as an addition to sandwiches, crackers, dips and pates. Recent research also confirmed that the high levels of nitric oxide in beetroot helps to improve blood flow and shots of concentrated beetroot juice have also been shown to improve cycling performance in sprint events.

Avocado

It is hard to fault Australia’s favourite toast topping – avocados are rich in the heart healthy monounsaturated fats and a good source of dietary fibre and it is their high natural Vitamin E content that takes them into the superfood category. Linked to everything from heart health to good skin to acting as a natural anti-inflammatory, you cannot go wrong if you include ¼ – ½ an avocado in your daily diet.

Try one of our delicious recipes from our May Kickstart program below or get started with our May Kickstart here.

Grilled Salmon & Vegetable Mash

Serves 4 – per serve: 130 cals | 7g fat | 14g protein | 3g carbs | 3g fibre

Ingredients:

4 x 175g salmon fillets

2 tsp. Wholegrain English mustard

Vegetable Mash

1 zucchini, coarsely grated (if moist, squeeze out excess moisture)

1 large carrot, coarsely grated

1 small butternut pumpkin, pre cooked in microwave and diced

1 tsp. olive oil

Preparation Method:

1. Heat oil in a large pan and add grated zucchini and carrot cooking until soft.

2. Remove the veggies and mash together, combining well and adding a little butter if desired.

3. Serve salmon with a drizzle of mustard dressing on top of the vegetable mash.

5 signs you are not eating enough carbs


Are your carbs too low?

Carbs – some people hate them, most of us love them but they do not necessarily love us back. While many of us eat too many carbs, in some cases we are not eating enough. If your carb intake reaches a level that is not low enough to see you go into ketosis (<20% total calories coming from carbs) but is too low for your levels of activity you may find yourself in the situation where you seem to be eating very little but still not losing body fat. So here are some signs your carbs may be a little on the low side.

1. You are eating well but not losing weight

If you are consuming less than 80g of total carbs each day but doing a lot of exercise, your carbs will be too low to actually metabolise body fat and your metabolic rate will slow down over time. The average female will require at least 120-140g of carbs if they are exercising regularly and sometimes our amounts are a little on the low side. A quick calculation of your carb intake using myfitnesspal may suggest you need a little more carb at one or more of your meals. Start by adding 10-20g of extra carbs via a piece of fruit, bread or 1/2 cup of wholegrains to the meal straight after exercise to slightly increase your carb intake and support fat loss.

2. You are feeling tired

There are a number of reasons we can feel tired but if you are exercising regularly and consuming inadequate amounts of carbs you will be left feeling lethargic and lacking the energy you usually have to go about your day to day life. The reason for this is that your naturally energy systems have been altered which may in turn impact your blood glucose control. Fluctuating blood glucose levels can result in headaches, and inability to concentrate and a general feeling of lethargy. 

3. You are craving sugars

Regular cravings after a meal may be a sign that your meal does not contain a balance of carbs and proteins that you need for fullness and satisfaction which can result in extreme feelings of hunger. Fluctuating blood glucose levels can also leave you feeling extremely hungry even when you have eaten only an hour or two previously as the body identifies that you have not taken adequate amounts of carbohydrate on board. 

4. You are clogged up

As a number of high carbohydrate foods including fruit, starchy vegetables including corn and sweet potato and breads and cereals are also rich sources of dietary fibre, eating few of these foods can leave your overall fibre intake a little on the low side. In addition when your gut has been used to you consuming these foods regularly, and suddenly finds that it is no longer receiving significant amounts of wheat based fibres it can significantly impact the total amount of bulk moving through the gut and cause significant reductions in transit time, or the time waste moves through the digestive tract resulting in constipation and much less frequent bowel movements in general. 

5. Your breath is very ordinary

When our carbohydrate intake drops below a certain level, the body will make ketones, which is an alternate fuel source for the liver and the brain made from fat stores. Ketones have a very distinct smell, some of which will be secreted through saliva if you are in ketosis. Often evident when you have trained after consuming very little carbohydrate for a day or two, the smell is far from pleasant and may suggest you could benefit from a little more carbohydrate in your diet.

Why am i so tired? 5 reasons your fatigue is holding you back.


 The dietary reasons you are so tired.

In busy lives, fatigue is not uncommon. Many of us work long hours; we are juggling the demands of family and relationships and our nutrition can take a back seat. So here are some of the reasons your diet may be contributing to your tiredness, and the easy ways to fix them. 

1. You are not getting enough iron

Low iron levels are extremely common, with up to 1 in 4 women having low iron which can leave you feeling as if you have been bit by a bus. For women who do eat meat, what is not always understood is that you actually need to eat small volumes of lean red meat at least three times each week to give the body access to the high quality iron that is readily absorbed. While there is some iron in plant based foods and chicken and fish it is not overly well absorbed. The other important thing to know when it comes to your iron is that once your stores are low, it can be difficult to restore them from your diet alone, often you will need supplementation or even an iron infusion. So if you are constantly tired and know you do not consume red meat a few times each week, it may be worth a trip to the GP for some iron studies via a blood test. 

2. Your Vitamin D is low

Another extremely common nutrient deficiency thanks to our indoor lifestyle and focus on covering up while we are in the sun. As the shorter and cooler days of the year approach, keeping a close eye on your Vitamin D levels is crucial as it is believed that up to 50% of Australians may have low Vitamin D. Low Vitamin D is linked to fatigue, muscle soreness and a number of chronic diseases including neurological disorders and heart disease. The best way to get your daily dose of Vitamin D is to spend time in the sun bit of you do take a supplement remember that Vitamins D is a fat soluble vitamin and as such needs to be taken with fat such as nuts or avocado or olive oil in a meal to maximise absorption.

3. You are not getting enough fresh food

Busy lives means that many meals and snacks can be picked up on the go, and as such we are often not getting enough fresh food on a daily basis. This means that our intake of vitamins, fibre and antioxidants can be reduced, leaving us prone to colds, infection and fatigue. Even if you are busy, make a concerted effort to eat at least one fresh food meal packed with vegetables or salad every single day. Other easy ways to give your diet a fresh food boost include drinking a vegetable juice every day; snacking on fresh fruit and nuts and keeping a broth based soup on hand for a quick, nutrient rich meal on the go. 

4. Your carbs are too low

When we are trying to lose weight and ‘be good’ we often cut right back on our carbs ditching the bread, rice, fruit, cereal and pasta in favour of vegetables and lean protein. While this can be a useful dietary strategy in the short term, long term chronically low intakes of carbohydrate basically starve the muscle, which can leave you feeling tired and fatigued and actually less likely to burn body fat. At a minimum the average female will require 100-120g of total carbohydrate each day, and another 20-40g for every hour of activity. Good carb choices including fruits, wholegrain crackers or bread or starchy vegetables as sweet potato and corn if you are trying to avoid processed carbs. When it comes to carbs, we do not need a lot, but we do need some of the right type at the right times. 

5. You are eating too much sugar

Milk based coffees, juices, smoothies, soft drinks, fruit yoghurt and snack foods are all packed full of sugar and even if you consider your diet to be reasonably healthy it can be easy to be getting too much of the white stuff. Ideally we want to keep the added sugar in our diets as low as possible, as high intakes of added sugar can increase insulin levels and increase the chance we are storing fat in the liver. This means aiming for less than 20-25g of added sugars in the diet each day, which in food terms means avoiding processed food and added sugar as much as possible. Check food labels and aim for products that contain less than 5g of sugars per serve; avoid products which have sugar listed on the ingredient list and get your sugars from natural foods including fruit and plain dairy.

5 of the healthiest lunches you can grab on the run


Healthy lunches when you are on the go

When you take a quick scan around the local food court, or at the menu at your local café, chances are the popular lunch time choices of a schnitzel sandwich, Caesar salad or creamy salad are not all that healthy. So what can you pick up at lunchtime when you are in a rush but still not keen to compromise your nutrition?

A healthy wrap

Making your own wrap or sandwich will always be a better option nutritionally that buying a pre-made option as you can then control the number of high fat fillings, calorie dense sauces and in the some cases the size of the bread or wrap. Lean, protein rich options such as turkey, chicken, tuna or egg along with plenty of salad is the way to go and generally speaking wraps will have fewer carbs and calories than thick slices of Sourdough and Turkish bread.  A regular wrap with chicken breast contains between 350-400 calories and will help to keep you full for several hours if you ensure it is also loaded with salad. In cases where the wraps are large, another option is to eat ½ as an early lunch and the other ½ for afternoon tea.

Turkey or chicken salad wrap

Total Calories = 400-500

Total fat = 10-15g

Total Carbs = 35-40g

Total Sugars = 2g

Chicken strips

If you must make a fast food choice, the good news is that chicken strips offered at a number of fast food chains can be a strong choice nutritionally. With <10-15g of total fat per serve they can make a balanced lunch choice especially if teamed with salad as opposed to fries and a soft drink. 

4 chicken strips and salad

Total Calories = 360

Total fat = 12g

Total Carbs = 10g

Total Sugars = 4g

Mexican Bowl

Mexican cuisine is seen more frequently in food courts and a great choice nutritionally is the naked bowls they offer. Basically a burrito minus the wrap, served in a bowl, a naked burrito bowl is a protein and vegetable rich lunch choice and can be relatively low in fat if you go easy on the sour cream, cheese and avocado. You can further lighten this choice by asking for no rice in your bowl. 

Naked Burrito (no rice)

Total Calories = 320

Total fat = 12g

Total Carbs = 26g

Total Sugars = 8g

Make it yourself salad

Naturally a salad made with a balanced mix of lean protein, plenty of salad greens, controlled serves of fats from nuts, dressings, avocado and cheese can be a great lunch option. The key is to have a salad made to order and focus on a base mostly of low calorie salad ingredients. Then add some lean protein such as eggs, tuna, turkey or chicken breast, some nutritious carbs from quinoa, sweet potato, corn or beans and just one high fat ingredient such as nuts, dressing, cheese or avocado. This mix will give you a lunch salad that contains fewer than 400 calories and a good amount of carbs and protein to help keep you full all afternoon. 

Chicken, sweet potato and feta salad

Total Calories = 380

Total fat = 16g

Total Carbs =22g

Total Sugars = 2g

Sushi

Sushi is one of the most popular default ‘healthy’ choices for a quick lunch on the run, but you do need to be careful as sushi rolls filled with fried fillings and tons of sticky white rice is not actually all that healthy. On the other hand, a serve of sashimi, along with some high protein edamame beans and a serve of seaweed salad is a high protein, high fibre, low calorie lunch option that will keep you full for at least 2-3 hours. 

Sashimi and Japanese salad

Total Calories = 200-300

Total fat = 10g

Total Carbs =15g

Total Sugars = 1g

5 reasons to kickstart your diet this April


Why your diet needs a kickstart this April

Did you have a good Easter break? Chances are that if your Easter was anything like mine it included a lot more chocolate and Hot Cross Buns than it should have and a lot less activity. Never fear, we have the answer for you – our 2 week Shape Me April Kickstart – a simple, nutritionally balanced weight loss program I have written to help kickstart your diet this April. And if you need a little more convincing, here are 5 reasons your diet needs a kickstart this April

1. You have put on a couple of kg since Easter

Easter holidays are great, but they also feature a disproportionate amount of eating and drinking, as well as plenty of laying about not doing too much at all. So in an attempt to rid yourself of any extra weight gain before we move into Winter, a simple 2 week diet kick start will get you back on track quickly.

2. You need some help meal planning

Planning is the key to dietary success yet when we are busy it is the planning aspect of our meals that tends to fall by the wayside. Signing up to an easy to follow program that focuses on budget style eating, planning meals and snacks in advance and utilising leftovers is an easy way to get into the grove of regular meal planning.

3. You need some inspiration

Even if you are used to eating well, our go to meals and snacks can simply become a little boring over time. The Shape Me April Kickstart will introduce you to a whole range of calorie controlled, nutritionally balanced meals and snacks that you will love.

4. You can stick to a plan for a week or two

The biggest issues with diets of any kind is that they are not sustainable – the Shape Me April Kickstart is easy to follow and will fit into your normal life so you can lose a few kg without feeling as if you are following a strict diet.

5. You want someone to do all the work for you

Even though you may know deep down what to eat, there is something nice about someone doing all the thinking and planning for you. All you need to do is sign up, get to the supermarket and you will be ready to go

Try one of our quick & easy April Kickstart recipes for yourself, our delicious Sweet Potato Soup.

April Kickstart Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 tsp. olive oil

1/2 onion, sliced

1 cloves garlic

100g of sweet potato, cubed

1/4 cup red lentils

1 cup salt-reduced vegetable stock (gluten free if required)

1/2 large zucchini, coarsely grated

Method

1. Brown the onion and garlic in the olive oil in a saucepan.

2. Add the sweet potato, lentils and vegetable stock.

3. Cook for 20-25 mins.

4. Grate the zucchini into the soup just before serving.

Is it ok to cheat on your diet?


Should you ‘cheat’ on your diet?

If you have ever been in fitness or body building circles, you will be very familiar with the idea of a ‘cheat’ – the meal or even day where you ditch your strict diet and literally eat whatever you like. So do cheats actually work, how do you cheat the right way and what are the benefits? 

Do cheats work?

For many years cheats have been a common theme in a number of diets without us really knowing whether they work or not. Now we have evidence that perhaps they do have their benefits with a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology to show that dieters who included a regular cheat of significantly more calories at the end of the week lost just as much weight as those who did not. Dieters also reported higher levels of dieting motivation when they could look forward to a cheat at the end of each week. While this is a one off study, it does fuel the question of how or why a cheat works or at least helps the dieting process.

Why do cheats work?

Physiologically it has been shown that after periods of strict calorie restriction, a cheat (note not binge) meal, which contains significantly more calories actually helps to body to continue to burn body fat. It is thought after caloric deprivation, a flood of calories tells the body that it is not starving and can continue to burn, not store fat. 

Even more importantly psychologically there are a number of potential benefits associated with looking forward to a cheat. Factoring in a meal off a strict diet gives dieters something to look forward too; it helps take the pressure of the brain to continually have to maintain will power and helps to balance the demands of life with the goal of weight loss and calorie restriction. 

Should you include a cheat on your diet?

A well balanced diet does not require you to stick perfectly to your diet 100% of the time – fat metabolism and physiology is much more complicated than that. Rather it is about achieving the right conditions for fat metabolism, and getting the right mix of calories, macronutrients and training to continually burn body fat most of the time. This means that a one off meal that does not fit your regular diet prescription poses no issue and as such supports the idea of a ‘cheat’ once or even twice a week. The issue with the idea of a ‘cheat’ though is that many people find it difficult to limit their cheats and end up ‘cheating’ all the time, which kind of defeats the purpose. 

How do you cheat the right way?

So if the idea of a ‘cheat’ sounds appealing and will not halt your fat loss attempts the key thing to remember is that a cheat is one meal, not a binge in which you eat everything in sight, or definitely not an entire cheat day! Rather it is one or two meals each week in which you can enjoy a few drinks; have a pasta or pizza or indulge in a restaurant meal. It helps you to factor in life events in which extra calories are likely to be consumed and if you do not overdo it may even enhance your fat loss attempts.

Getting active this April


How are you feeling after Easter? Refreshed? Re-energised? Or a little tired, heavy and bloated? Even though the weather is unseasonably warm it is not uncommon to feel a little blah come April. Things are relatively quiet with school holidays about to start, Winter is on its way, the days are shorter and there are no holidays in the near future. So how do you get and keep motivated at this time of year? Easy – you get active! While it may be more natural to curl up, watch plenty of Netflix and cover our bodies up at this time of year, nothing good will come from this. On the other hand, if we put our hands and commit to a fit and active April you will be surprised how great you feel as we move into Winter. Hence the motivation for the Shape Me April Kickstart to focus on ‘Active April’. So if you know that you are not moving anywhere near as much as you need to ATM, here are some simple ways to get moving and get feeling great this April.

1. Team up with a few peeps

When activity becomes a social occasion we not only enjoy it more, but we are less likely to cancel and stay home in front of the TV. And having 1 friend join you is not enough, because lets be honest, peeps are unreliable. You need at least 2-3 different friends that you can schedule a weekly catch up over a walk, gym session, share a PT with or to train for an event. Once you schedule a few of these sessions you can tick the box on your activity most days of the week.

2. Just take more steps

In modern life working out once a day is not enough – we need to be moving at least 10000 steps a day as well as exercising so if you are not tracking your steps via a FitBit or your mobile phone (yes most mobiles have an inbuilt pedometer) get tracking and aim for at least 10000 every single day. 

3. Sign up for an event

There is nothing like a deadline to motivate you and with the running events like the Mothers Day Classic, Bridge Run, Bloody Long Walk and City2Surf still to come this year, you will be training for your own benefits and to help others.

4. Create a few rituals

At least once a month I have a group of friends who I train with on a Monday night and then we have a Meat Free Monday dinner – not only do we all look forward to catching up over some yummy food, but we end up fitting in an extra exercise session that week. So whether it is a regular brunch date, occasional dinner or big walk and brunch on a weekend, linking ti to something fun is an easy way to get more active and enjoy it. 

5. Use your commute wisely

Most of us have frantic schedules and as such need to use part of our commute or lunchtimes to get out and get active. Whether this means walking part of the way to work, getting to gym straight after work or at lunchtime or getting off the train or bus a stop or two earlier, the more you use your commute to clock up your steps, the easier it will be to reach your activity targets.

5 things to know about your diet if you are vegan


The right way to go vegan

Plant based eating is hot right now. In fact, vegan products are one of the fastest growing ranges in supermarkets and since we know there are numerous health benefits associated with a plant based you may have been considering taking a plant based approach for your own diet. Or you may even be at the point in which you would like to try going vegan. Now while veganism does have its benefits, it can also change your intake of protein quite considerably, and as such it is not simply a matter of cutting out the meat and dairy from your diet. So if you have been considering a vegan approach, here is the right way to go vegan.

1. Learn your proteins

The average serve of meat, fish or chicken contains 20-30g of protein, compared to a cup of legumes or wholegrains just 8-15g. And then there is the issue of quality – animal based proteins contain the full range of amino acids, the form of proteins that are readily utilized in the body compared to some plant proteins which may only contain a limited number of these essential amino acids. It is for this reason that vegans need to make sure that each of their meals and snacks contains at least 1 protein rich food, but also that they are consuming complete proteins either via combining different types such as corn and beans together, or choosing complete plant based protein sources including quinoa, chia and buckwheat.

See my recipe for my Overnight Almond Chia Pudding below!

2. Check your calcium

Plant based milks including soy and almond milk are readily available in both supermarkets and cafes but it is important to remember that they can be much lower in protein and calcium than dairy based milks. For this reason always make sure you are choosing fortified varieties of plant milk that ideally contain both calcium and Vitamin B12 and keep in mind that nut based milks in particular are much lower in protein and calcium than dairy and even soy milk. Other vegan friendly sources of calcium include nuts and seeds, leafy greens and tofu.

Screen Shot 2018-03-28 at 1.44.13 PM3. Snack smart

When you are eating vegan it can be easy to grab a piece of fruit or hommus as quick and easy snacks on the run but these options are relatively low in protein and as such less likely to keep you full for more than an hour or so after eating. Ideally a nutritious and filling snack option will contain at least 5-10g of protein and vegan friendly options include the new Bounce Plant Power Range* that contain a massive 8-9g of complete protein, MUNCH snacks and Roasted FAV-VA Beans.

4. Get yourself a great plant protein

Pea and brown rice protein powder blends can be very handy in helping you to bump up the protein in some of your favourite dishes including smoothie bowls, protein balls and shakes and the blend of pea and rice protein will ensure your protein serve is a complete protein.

5. Explore vegan friendly meal options

While it is easy to eat salads, pasta and vege stir fries when you are vegan, don’t forget the growing range of vegan friendly meal replacements such as Quorn – not only do these help to expand your food variety when you are eating vegan but nutritionally they can be rich sources of nutrients and protein. 

Screen Shot 2018-03-28 at 1.09.02 PMOvernight Almond Chia Pudding

Serves 1

Ingredients

4 tsp. chia seeds

150ml unsweetened almond milk

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

Drop of vanilla essence

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, refrigerate overnight. Enjoy in the morning for a quick and nutritious breakfast.

*Susie is a brand ambassador for Bounce Foods. This is not a sponsored post and all thoughts and opinions are her own.

How to eat chocolate and not gain weight this Easter


How to eat chocolate and not gain weight this Easter

Easter is my favourite time of year – there is not the hustle and bustle of Christmas, we have at least 3-4 days off in a row and of course you get to eat plenty of chocolate. And while Easter means plenty of celebratory feasting, it can also mean that we return to work after several days off a few kilos heavier – weight gain few of us need or want. So if you love indulging at Easter but would prefer not to return to work next week heavier, here are the easy ways to enjoy your Easter treats, minus the weight gain.

1. Go for quality over quantity

While there is plenty of chocolate of around, there is also plenty of chocolate that is not necessarily your favourite, or that you get maximal pleasure from eating. The key with being able to indulge in high calorie food and not overeat is to mindfully use your calories on foods that you get maximal pleasure from. This means if you love the little solid eggs, wait until Easter, then eat as many as you like but then get straight back on track with your diet the following day. Or if you love Lindt chocolate, devour a bunny on Easter Sunday but don’t waste your calories on little eggs all weekend. When you have permission to actually eat the type of chocolate you love, you will find you eat a whole lot less than when you are trying to constantly actively restrict your intake.

2. Sub in a meal

If chocolate is your thing, go for it, but most likely it means you do not need all your other meals as well. Often we eat the chocolate which may contain 600-1000 calories (in a bunny) and then keep eating all the other food on offer. If you want to eat chocolate, eat chocolate but chances are you do not need all the other buns, cakes and desserts as well.

3. Just move

Easter means that you have plenty of time to eat chocolate, but also plenty of time to move. Calories are far less of an issue when we are actively burning them off. Make the most of the holiday days and go for some long walks, factor in a run or gym session and simply work towards burning off some of the extra calories you have consumed.

4. Limit your chocolate to Easter Sunday

Even though Easter eggs have been available at supermarkets since Boxing Day, the truth is that Easter is one day. If you simply limit the bulk of chocolate consumption to Easter Sunday and get back on track with your diet on Monday, you will have no issue with weight gain.

5. Keep it out of sight

Much of our eating occurs because the food crosses our path – if you simply keep your chocolate out of sight, you will eta far less than if you keep it within easy reach at home. Then you will only look for it when you actually feel like it as opposed to the mindless munching most of us get roped into each and every day.  

When you will be dehydrated


The times you are most likely to be dehydrated.

This is a sponsored post, brought to you by Zip Water.

In busy lives there can be a big difference between knowing that we need to drink more water, and actually achieving this goal every day.  So if one of your goals is to focus on your hydration a little more, here are the times we are most likely to let ourselves become dehydrated and the steps to take to keep your focus on drinking enough.

When you are rushing around

When we are in our regular routine, we also get into certain habits which may include drinking water at certain times – starting the day with a cup of cooled boiled water, taking our water bottle to work and enjoying some sparkling water  with dinner. On the other hand, it is the times you are out of routine that you find yourself rushing around and not drinking anywhere near the amount of water you usually would. Avoid this scenario by always keeping a bottle of filtered still or sparkling water on hand with you, and check in with yourself at regular intervals to do a mental tally of how much water you have consumed so you know whether you need to actively seek out more. 

When you are training

For every hour of physical activity that we do, we will need at least an extra 500ml of water but this can be tricky, especially if you exercise first thing in the morning and choose coffee post workout over water; or if you are already starting your gym session dehydrated. To keep on top of your fluid intake when you are working out, a better mantra is to consume an extra 500ml of water in the hour or two before training as well as 500ml -1000ml during and immediately after the session. You will feel less fatigued and train more effectively if you are well hydrated before and during exercise. 

When you are travelling

Not only are we out of routine when we travel but if it is air travel we also have the dehydrating effects of being on a plane thanks to hours spent in low humidity. With long haul flights seeing us lose as much as 2litres of fluid, is it any wonder so many of us suffer the effects of jet lag. The fluid restrictions we may also encounter when travelling internationally too can impact how hydrated we are even before we step foot on a plane. For this reason, prior to any kind of plane travel you want to focus on drinking plenty of fluid the day of travel, and then carrying a bottle of water with you to drink prior to entering the boarding areas. Always take an extra bottle of water with you onto a plane to supplement the small serves generally offered and most importantly minimize the amount of alcohol you consume to help prevent further levels of dehydration. 

When you are drinking alcohol

In Australia many of us enjoy a glass of wine with dinner, or indulge in a few drinks with friends over the weekend but the regular consumption of alcohol will have a major impact on our hydration. As a general rule of thumb, ideally we will consume a glass of water for every alcoholic drink we enjoy. For this reason when you order a drink, get into the habit of also ordering a sparkling water as you will drink more when refreshing cool water is within easy reach. Most importantly, after any period of enjoying a few drinks, always prioritise drinking a large glass of filtered still or sparkling water before you hit the sack. 

When you are eating salty foods

Chips, snack food, pub meals and Asian and Indian cuisines are all exceptionally high in salt, and as salt attracts water away from the cells, the overall impact is dehydration in the body, which is why you can find yourself up at 1am seeking out fluid after a big salty Chinese meal. Keep on top of your hydration when you are eating more salt, by always teaming meals away from the home with water rather than soft drinks or juices and make it a priority to drink an extra 500ml of fluid after the meal. Better still go easy on the pizzas, soy sauce and Indian meals in general in favour of lower salt choices such as BBQ’s, grills and salads.  

Read how a Zip HydroTap® changed Susie’s life, here.

Susie is currently a brand ambassador for Zip. Read more about her partnership with Zip here.

My favourite snacks


As a dietitian naturally I am pretty mindful of what I am eating and how often. While I do not generally snack throughout the morning, most afternoons about 3-4pm I find myself pretty hungry, especially if I am out and about with the twins. And since they are ALWAYS eating, it can be easily to get into the bad habit of mindless munching. For this reason I always pack myself a nutritionally balanced snack, and these are my favourite.

Screen Shot 2018-03-20 at 7.44.11 AMCheese and crackers

Who does not love cheese and crackers and with mini snack packs available in supermarkets you can find the perfect portion of cheese and crackers to go. Generally I like Vita Weats as my cracker of choice and team 4-6 of them with a couple of slices of cheese. It doesn’t really matter which cheese you choose, by Jarlsberg Light is a good option. 

Goats cheese and tomato

When I am at home snacking, my go to is always Rye Cruskits (the twins love them too) with Meredith Valley Goats cheese and tomato or cucumber. I love this so much and did you know that goats cheese is lower in fat than most yellow cheeses?

Screen Shot 2018-03-20 at 7.44.42 AMBounce Coconut Macadamia Energy Ball*

There are a lot of different Bounce Balls but this one is my absolute fav. I always have one handy in my handbag and have to eat them secretly or I will have to share it with the twins. With almost 9g of protein and 7g of fibre per ball, this is the perfect filling snack on the run. 

Corn Thins and Mayver’s Nut Spread

I also love corn thins and when they are topped by Mayvers 100% Nut Spreads (which I love) they are so, so yummy you feel as if you are having a real treat.

Screen Shot 2018-03-20 at 7.45.09 AMGreen pea hummus dip and vegetables

This homemade dip that comes from Shape Me, my online program, and is absolutely delicious and teams perfectly with chopped veges. 

For some more snack recipes, take a look at some of our additional Shape Me recipes here.

*Susie is currently a brand ambassador for Bounce, however this is not a sponsored post. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

How to slash your daily salt intake


This is a sponsored post, brought to you by Helga’s Continental Bakehouse.

How to slash your daily salt intake

Do you know how much salt you are consuming each day? Did you know that some foods have up to double the maximum daily recommended intake of salt?

Salt is silent in many of our diets – it creeps into many of our favourite dishes without us even realising and consuming high amounts of it, over long periods of time, can cause damage to our bodies¹, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Recent research by the George Institute has shown Australian men are consuming almost twice the recommended intake of salt each day and women are not far behind¹. There are some popular foods you would find in most of our cupboards that are the main culprits that have contributed to this. So, during Salt Awareness Week this week, here are some easy ways to slash your salt intake each and every day.

1. Check your labels

It can be difficult to determine how much salt, or more specifically sodium we are eating simply because the nutrition labels we find on packaged foods are so tiny. We often also do not have a reference point to understand what a relatively high quantity of sodium is. The body actually needs some sodium in our diets to maintain fluid balance, so currently the daily limit of sodium for an adult is set at 2,000mg per day. This means that when checking labels, choosing food options that contain less than 400mg² sodium per serve is ideal to help keep our daily targets below 2,000mg.

2. Avoid the worst culprits

When it comes to the amount of salt we find in specific foods, there are some notorious offenders in the salt stakes – packet soups, pre-made meals, noodles, sauces and gravies and processed meats can contain as much as 1000mg of sodium in a single serve, which takes up a big portion of the daily recommended salt intake of 2,000mg. For this reason, seeking out specific low sodium varieties of sauces where possible, and seeking out soups that contain no added salt go a long way in slashing your daily salt intake.

3. Look for cooking stocks free from sodium

To help make low sodium cooking a whole lot easier, there are now a number of stocks available in supermarkets that do not contain any added salt. These products, although more expensive, mean that you have flavouring options that do not add loads of salt to your favourite soups, casseroles and risottos.

4. Get rid of the salt shaker

There is more than 2000mg of sodium in a single tablespoon of salt, which is why one of the easiest ways to cut your daily intake of salt is to get rid of the salt shaker. Adding extra salt, like adding sugar to our tea and coffee, becomes a habit over time and as our taste buds adapt to the salty taste of food, food with no added salt can taste flavourless. The same works in reverse, the less you have, the less you will want and the less often you see salt, the less frequently you will add it.

5. Be smart with your wraps

Sometimes foods we assume would be low in sodium are actually not. Some wraps, for example, contain more than double the sodium of other brands. Helga’s Wraps contain 40% less sodium than some other wraps on the market, including the market leading wrap, and as a result are a great lower sodium choice for lunch especially when served with low sodium fillings such as egg and avocado, chicken breast, roasted vegetables and hummus.

My delicious healthy nacho bowl recipe uses Helga’s Mixed Grain Wraps as the bowl and herbs and spiced instead of salt to add flavour – it’s so tasty and easy to create!

Healthy Nacho Bowl

Makes 4

Ingredients

4 Helga’s Mixed Grain Wraps

Olive oil cooking spray

3 corn cobs

1 large red capsicum, diced

½ Iceberg lettuce, shredded

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 avocado, peeled and chopped

½ cup coriander leaves and lime wedges to serve, optional

Nacho filling

600g chicken breast fillet

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp chilli flakes

4 tsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

400g can no added salt diced tomatoes

½ cup coriander leaves, chopped

400g can black beans, drained and rinsed well

Method

1. For the filling; preheat fan forced oven to 200°C. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken with paprika and chilli flakes. Heat half the oil in a medium sized frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 3 minutes each side until golden. Transfer chicken to the oven and cook for a further 10-12 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the oven, cool for 5 minutes then shred.

2. Add remaining oil to the frying pan with the onion, cook for 3 minutes until soft. Add the tomatoes, simmer for 3-5 minutes until it thickens. Add the coriander, chicken and black beans, cook for 5 minutes until warmed through.

3. Meanwhile, lightly spray Helga’s wrap with olive oil, press each into a 18cm (base) cake tin or arrange over upside-down heatproof bowls. Place on a tray and bake for 10 minutes until light golden. Cool for 1 minute then remove to a wire rack, repeat with remaining wraps.

4. Place the corn in a frying pan, cook for 4 minutes, rotating as they start to char on each side. Remove to a board and slice kernels from the cob.

5. To serve, spoon the chicken mixture into wrap bowl. Add the corn, capsicum and lettuce. Top with a dollop of yoghurt, avocado and coriander. Serve with lime wedges.

HELGAS-31-01-18-5898Fold-Over Roast Vegetable Pies

Makes 4

Ingredients

4 Helga’s Traditional White Wraps

1 red capsicum, cut into 2cm pieces

200g cauliflower, cut into small florets

1 (375g) eggplant, cut into 2cm pieces

1 red onion, cut into wedges

400g butternut pumpkin, peeled, cut into 2cm pieces

1 large carrot, cut into 3cm pieces

1 (260g) small sweet potato, peeled, cut into 2cm pieces

1 large (300g) beetroot, peeled, cut into 2cm pieces

2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

3 tbs olive oil

4 tbs passatta

300g fresh ricotta

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten

Salad

60g baby rocket,

150g chopped cherry tomatoes

½ cup basil leaves

20g shaved parmesan

Extra virgin olive oil

Method

1. Preheat fan forced oven to 200°C. Combine capsicum, cauliflower, eggplant and onion in a lightly greased roasting pan. Combine the pumpkin, carrot, sweet potato and beetroot in another pan. Scatter garlic, cumin and coriander evening over both pans. Drizzle with olive oil, toss gently to coat all vegetables. Roast 45-50 minutes until tender.

2. Spread the passatta evenly over each Helga’s wrap. Top one half of each wrap with ricotta and add the vegetables. Brush edge of each wrap lightly with egg yolk, then fold the wrap over the filling to enclose vegetables and press edges together to seal.

3. Place the folded wrap onto a large baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush the top of the wrap lightly with the egg and bake for 18-20 minutes until golden.

4. Combine the salad ingredients together and serve with the pies.

Diet or exercise? Which is more important for weight loss.


What is more important for weight loss – diet or exercise?

This is one of the most common weight loss questions I get, and the answer like most specific questions about diet and weight is a little bit more complicated than a straight answer declaring one or the other more important. And while ultimately does come down to balance, this is also the right balance for you, which is where the different approaches work for different people.

Whenever the primary goal is to lose kilos on the scales as quickly as possible, food is generally more important than exercise, especially when you have more than 5kg to lose. The reason for this is that whenever calorie intake is dropped significantly, and adhered to, for example a couple of weeks following a strict 1200-1400 calorie plan, anyone with 5kg or more to lose will generally drop a couple of kilos relatively easily, with minimal exercise. This is because this is the lowest number of calories the body can function on, without following an intermittent fasting regime, or a ketogenic diet and strip the kilos. Adding extra exercise on a diet plan that is already heavily restricted will only act to slow weight loss for some as the discrepancy between calorie intake and output becomes too great eg burning 2000 calories but only taking in 1200.

Now this change once someone had lost anywhere between 5-10kgs. Once this amount of weight is lost following calorie restriction, weight loss often slows. This is because weight loss has resulted in the cells becoming more efficient and actually needing more calories. It may also mean, that as much extra fat has been easily lost before exercise will become more important in the equation to increase metabolic rate – by wither building muscle tissue, or by training it to work more efficiently. For this group, while calorie restriction may be still important, the restriction will be less, meaning dieters need 1400-1600 calories but also need to exercise regularly to continue weight loss.

The group of people for whom exercise will be important from the beginning of their weight loss journey are those who are particularly sedentary in their lives – office workers, call centre staff, drivers – those who routinely move less than 2000-3000 steps each day. In my experience no one will lose weight if they are moving this little and as such, these individuals will need to ramp up their movement to at least 10000 steps a day to achieve weight loss, even on a calorie restricted diet.

And then there are those of us who are already fit and have only a few kilos to lose. For those individuals it may actually be exercise that is more important, either the type or the volume may need to be adjusted to see results on the scales. For someone who already restricts calories and trains every day, they may actually need a break from such intense training to allow their body to drop some kilos. On the other hand, someone who only does cardio, may need a resistance or weight program to increase metabolic rate and see changes on the scales.

As you can see, there is not a one size fits all model. Rather most of us need to eat less, most of us need to move more and then there are those high achievers who may simply need to change things around to get the results they are looking for. Every one of us is different and as such, as they say, its complicated. 

Should you eat a banana every day?


This is a sponsored post, brought to you by Australian Bananas.

Why you should eat a banana every day

A banana a day to keep the doctor away? Now that’s a simple diet to follow! When it comes to nutrient rich foods, there are generally a range of potential health benefits associated with eating these foods regularly. In the case of bananas, it is the rich potassium content of bananas in particular that is linked to a number of positive health outcomes, ranging from heart health to even our hearing. So here are just some of the reasons to grab a banana each time you leave the house to have on hand when hunger strikes.

For healthy blood pressure

With a massive 400mg of potassium in a single banana, or at least 10% of what we need in an entire day, high potassium foods like bananas help to regulate fluid balance in the body via its interaction with sodium. Diets high in potassium have been linked to lower blood pressure and as such a diet that features 7-10 serves of potassium rich fresh fruits and vegetables every day is recommended to help manage and reduce blood pressure. 

For a healthy heart

Not only is potassium a key mineral involved in muscle contraction, but research shows that individuals who have a high sodium-potassium ratio have a lower risk of development heart disease and a lower risk of stroke. Interestingly, potassium supplements are not linked to reduced risk, rather potassium consumed naturally via our diet. 

For healthy bones

With at least one million Aussies living with osteoporosis or brittle bones, consuming the key nutrients essential to bone health is crucial for all of us. Specifically, potassium plays a key role in neutralising some of the acids that can breakdown bone over time. As such, a diet high in potassium has been proven to help protect against osteoporosis. Magnesium which is also found in large amounts in a banana is closely linked to bone formation. A single banana contains almost half the daily recommended intake of magnesium. 

For optimal hearing

When we think of fresh foods we do not necessarily link their intake to basic bodily functions, such as hearing. However, the fluid in the inner ear, the part of the ear that translates noise into electrical impulses, which the brain then translates into sound, is dependent on a rich supply of potassium. For this reason, consuming potassium rich foods regularly is key to ensuring optimal hearing, especially as we age. 

For a happy tummy

So often we complain about having a dodgy tummy, or irritable bowel like symptoms, but sometimes bloating and irregularity can simply be a result of a diet lacking in crucial nutrients and enough fluid and movement. As potassium plays a key role in muscle contraction and our digestive system depends on this muscle contracting to move digested food through it efficiently, a high potassium diet is crucial for optimal digestive function, along with plenty of fluid to again help waste be quickly eliminated from the body. 

*Susie is currently a brand ambassador for Australian Bananas. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

5 ways to improve your health at work


Hands up if you are stuck in an office right now? Most likely you have been there since 8 and are not getting out of there anytime soon. You have already had a couple of coffees; you ate lunch at your desk and your pedometer is showing that you have walked just over 2000 steps today. Welcome to life as a typical office worker. You are not moving very much, you are eating way too much and your health, energy and weight are suffering as a result. What you need is The Office Diet Solution to get your office life organised so that it is more conducive to weight control, optimal energy levels and feeling at your best every single workday.

Here, are 5 ways to improve your health at work.

Prioritise movement

If you get up in the morning, get straight into the car or the train, walk the shortest way possible into the office and then repeat this on the way home, chances are you are walking less than 2000-3000 steps each day. Unless you are then spending two hours or more exercising, you are likely to be slowly gaining weight. The significant reduction in movement on a daily basis a result of long commutes, serous time limitations and extended working hours means that we are moving less than ever before and gaining lots of weight as a result. So if you have not done so already, get a pedometer or start to track your steps using a monitoring device. Basically the more you the better, ideally 8000-10000 steps per day minimum and if you have days in which your steps are notoriously low, it simply means you mean to make them up on other days and weekends.

Stand up more

In addition to the lack of general movement, the other significant factor driving office weight gain is the extended number of hours we spend sitting. More and more research is emerging to show how detrimental it is for our metabolic rate (how many calories we burn each day) and again long periods spent sitting cannot be undone by a trip to the gym or PT. If your job requires you to spend many hours sitting at a desk, it may be time to consider a standing desk such as Varidesk. Not only do you burn almost double the calories per hour standing than you do sitting can also be of benefit to your neck, hip and back long term.

Get away from the desk

Whether it is because you are too lazy to leave the office or because you are trying to cram as much as you can into the workday as possible, eating your meals and snacks in front of the computer is a recipe for disaster when it comes to weight control. Not only are we not mindful of what we are eating and more likely to overeat later when we eat in front of a screen, but it also means we feed into further inactivity and grab quick meals on the run which are not necessarily nutritionally balanced. Do yourself and your work a favour and take at least 10 minutes away from your desk at meal times to savour a proper meal, move a little and ideally get out of the office for some much needed Vitamin D.

Take lunch seriously

While breakfast is always talked about as the most important meal of the day, for office workers I would argue that lunch would go pretty close as being just as, if not more important. When we do not consume a well-balanced meal 4-5 hours at most after breakfast we leave ourselves vulnerable to low blood glucose levels and overeating later in the day. This means that a quick sushi roll or fruit salad just won’t cut it. Ideally we need some carbs, protein and veges or salad by 2pm at the very latest ideally enjoyed away from the desk. In fact, from a metabolic perspective it could be argued you are better to enjoy an early substantial lunch at 12pm and ditch the late morning snacks altogether. Even if you can only salvage half an hour, it is your lunch break so take it!

Keep away from the feeders

It maybe the baking queen who makes sweet treats every week but never indulges herself; it may be the fundraising chocolates, the unhealthy vending machine or a the biscuits supplied by the office but office environments are notorious for seeing us consume foods we never usually would simply as they are within easy reach and we are tired, bored and/or hungry. A general rule of thumb to avoid being a victim of tempting office treats is to remember it is work, not play and keep your treat calories for after hours; keep food well out of easy reach and get into the simple habit of saying no. Once you say no the first time, it gets a lot easier after that. 

Could your workplace be a healthier environment? Susie is available to speak on improving health in work environments as one of her corporate talks, The Office Diet Solution. For more information, to request Susie’s Speaking Pack or to contact Susie about speaking at your next event, click here.

6 simple swaps to reduce your salt intake


by
March 5, 2018



Screen Shot 2018-03-05 at 10.14.22 AM

This is a sponsored post, brought to you by Helga’s Continental Bakehouse.

Simple swaps to slash your sodium intake.

It is Salt Awareness Week! Do you know how much salt you are eating? Chances are, it is more than you think with new Australian data showing that Aussies are consuming 9.6 grams of salt per day, almost double the World Health Organisation’s maximum daily recommendation of 5 grams.  A high salt diet is linked to chronic health conditions so it is important to cut back on our daily salt intake. The good news is that once you know some of the worst offenders that contribute significant amounts of salt to our diet, it is also just as easy to swap them for lower salt options. 

Soy sauce for chilli sauce

With a single tablespoon of soy sauce, and similar Asian style cooking sauces containing a massive 1500mg of sodium or almost 4g of salt, if you love Asian style cuisine one of the best swaps you can make is to choose chilli sauce instead. Chilli sauce is delicious and it contains just 0.5g of salt. 

Regular wraps for Helga’s Wraps

Wraps are a popular food choice for adults and children alike but some wraps can contain as much as 3g of salt in single serve. A much better choice are Helga’s Traditional White wraps which contain less than 1g of salt per serve. A report by the University of Newcastle showed that swapping to Helga’s Traditional White Wraps, which contain 430mg sodium per 100g, reduce sodium intake by 40% compared with eating Mission Wraps Original which contain 790mg sodium per 100g. 

Ham for turkey breast

Processed meats are one of the worst offenders when it comes to bumping up Aussies’ salt intake, with a single slice of ham giving more than 1g of salt. If you enjoy meat on your sandwich or wrap, a lower salt option is to cook fresh chicken or turkey breast, which contain very little salt naturally. Or if you need to choose processed meat for convenience, look for the lower salt options available in some packaged varieties. 

2 minute noodles for hokkien noodles

A popular choice among teens and children alike, it is the little flavour sachet which gives 2-minute noodles the massive 5 plus grams of salt per packet! If noodles are your thing, look for flat rice noodles or hokkien options for stir fries and Asian meals and stick to plain crackers or popcorn rather than 2 minute noodles for snacks. 

Tinned soup for fresh soup

Tinned foods generally contain reasonably high amounts of added salt to help preserve the food but the good news is when it comes to soups that there is a growing number of tetra packs and fresh options from supermarkets that contain little to no added salt. Check ingredient lists and look for options that do not have salt listed to ensure you have found a lower salt soup. If you make your own soups, you can also find a growing range of salt free stocks in supermarkets. 

Smoked salmon for tinned salmon 

Smoked salmon is a rich source of omega 3 fats but it is also a very rich source of salt with a single serve containing close to 5g of salt. While tinned fish also contains salt, the amounts are much lower with a serve of tinned fish containing 1g of salt or even less for no added salt varieties.

Ready to try some healthy food swaps? Try my Thai salmon cakes and salad wraps recipe, using Helga’s Mixed Grain Wraps. 

Recipe: Thai salmon cakes and salad wraps

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 Helga’s Mixed Grain Wraps

1 red chilli, roughly chopped

1 green chilli, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2cm piece fresh ginger, peeled, roughly chopped

2 tbs shredded coconut

500g skinless pin boned fresh salmon, roughly chopped 

1 egg white 

1 tbs cornflour 

60g green beans, trimmed, thinly sliced 

1 cup coriander leaves, chopped

Olive oil spray

Sweet chilli sauce, lime wedges, to serve

Salad

1 carrot, cut into thin strips

2 Lebanese cucumber, cut into thin strips

2 cups shredded cabbage (red or green)

1 cup bean sprouts, trimmed

½ cup Thai basil or mint leaves

Method

1. Place chilli, garlic, ginger and coconut in a food processor, process until finely chopped. Add the salmon, pulse until finely chopped. Add the egg white and cornflour, pulse to combine. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in the beans and coriander. Shape mixture into small cakes (about 2 tablespoons per cake) using wet hands. 

2. Preheat fan forced oven to 160°C. Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Spray both sides of the salmon cakes with oil, cook in batches for 2 minutes on each side until golden, transfer to a baking tray. Bake for 3-5 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and transfer to a tray.

3. Combine all the salad ingredients together. Place wraps onto a board. Top with salad and salmon cakes. Drizzle with a little sweet chilli sauce and a squeeze of lime. Roll the wrap to secure the filling. 

5 Monday morning habits to ensure a successful week


Mondays: The way you begin your week, is the way you will live your week

At the start of the official working week, Mondays are the day when we get a fresh start. The time of the week when our good health and fitness intentions can be used to our advantage if and how we know the right way to implement healthy lifestyle changes and maintain them. A well organised and planned Monday can ultimately mean that 3 to 4 days of our week are on track and when you translate that into calorie intake, meal planning and exercise sessions, 3 to 4 good days ultimately means weight loss over the course of a week.

Unfortunately for many of us, Monday mornings start in a rushed and frazzled state, in which we are happy to have simply made it to work as opposed to starting the week fresh, organised and on track with your diet and weight loss goals. If you adhere to the mantra, ‘the way you start your day is the way you live your day’, there is much to be said for making a concerted effort to start each Monday on the right foot, especially when it comes to having your food and exercise plans ready to help you keep focused and make positive progress, especially if your goal is weight loss.

While starting Monday’s right will largely depend on how much time you have dedicated to getting organised over the weekend, if you consider that Mondays are an opportunity to reboot, recharge and kick-start your week after the weekend is a great way to take control of your diet again. There is some evidence to show that including low calorie food days as part of your overall calorie intake is a great way to give the metabolism boost and also a way to compensate when things have gone off track over the weekend. Knowing that Monday has been reserved for light foods and low calorie eating will help to get rid of the extra fluid and bloating that accompanies a weekend filled with alcohol and high fat, high salt foods. Eating lightly reminds us of how good we feel when we eat lightly and get back in touch with our hunger and satiety signals and it also helps us to drop the couple of kg that tend to be gained after a weekend filled with social engagements.

Learning to start Monday beautifully

There is more and more evidence to show that seeking out simple pleasures in our day to day lives is an important determinant of well-being. With so many of juggling so many balls and constantly working toward the big goals of houses, careers, children and even retirement, it can be easy to get so caught up in working and planning for the future that we forget to enjoy the here and now- taking the time on a daily and weekly basis to savour and thoroughly enjoy life’s simple pleasure such as eating, relaxing and enjoying the company of those important to us. This means being mindful and aware of the small aspects of each of our days that come together to determine how much we are enjoying our experience of living and how much we are simply getting through each day.

When it comes to starting a new week, this means that somehow we need to learn to love our Mondays and start them beautifully. It means sitting an enjoying breakfast; it means taking time out to plan the week ahead and outline what you are keen to achieve, it means being grateful that you are here at all to enjoy a brand new week, rather than cursing the very fact that yet another week is about to start. For some of us this may come naturally with a new week signally a new start but others may need to do some work to learn to appreciate Mondays rather than hate them.

Get up early

Successful people generally get up early and make the most of their time. They understand that all of us are generally playing a time game, with time being one of our precious resources that we simply cannot get back. If you consider that getting out of bed an hour earlier during the week days,w ill give you a an extra two whole days each year, imaging if you could get up even earlier.

Whether an early morning start helps to get extra chores completed, allows time for your to exercise or simply represents an hour or two when you enjoy some peace and quiet, the feeling of starting your day gently without rushing is a sure fire way to start your week in the right frame of mind.

Start off on the right foot

For many people looking to start the week right, this means starting with some exercise and there is no better way to kick start a Monday than with a brisk walk or run to kick start the metabolism and get you in the right frame of mind for eating well and maintaining your exercise program.

 One of the biggest issues when it comes to making a concerted effort to factor regular exercise into your lifestyle is the belief patterns that accompany the thought of regular training. Exercise does not need to mean numerous hours spent at the gym in an uncomfortable and sweaty state – it can simply mean walking to work or getting off the bus or train a stop earlier. Simply committing to small but regular exercise on a daily basis is often the difference between weight control or not.

Make your lists

Another Monday habit that is likely to serve you well over many years is to start each week with a clear, write to do list. Operating in the same way as goals help to direct and guide behaviour, writing a to do list helps to keep us on track with the bigger picture plans we have for ourselves and helps to keep our behaviours and choices on track especially during times in which it is easy to get distracted and also get to the end of week feeling as if we have not achieved anything. Get into the habit of sitting for 5 minutes each Monday morning and making a note of the key things you want to have achieved by the end of the week. You will be surprised how much easier it is to keep focused when you know what you are supposed to be concentrating on.

Put the kettle on

Another powerful Monday morning habit is to start the day with a cup of herbal tea. Not only does drink tea or even water help to rehydrate you but the simple habit of starting the day with the kettle on acts as a constant reminder of your commitment to health and well-being for the week ahead.

Easy ways to manage your stress each day


This is a sponsored post.

Do you know anyone who is not stressed? The frantic pace of modern life coupled with the fact that most people spend the day battling the clock means that even getting out of the house each morning can be stressful. And the truth is that while we can dream of a stress free existence, the reality is that the stress is unlikely to go away anytime soon. As such, we have to get better at managing it if we are to feel and perform at our best. The good news is that there are a number of easy ways you can manage and reduce the stress in your life, with simple strategies like keeping well hydrated.

The close link between stress and dehydration is not frequently discussed but results from a recent trial commission by Zip Water clearly demonstrated the link. In this study, busy mums hosting the ever stressful kid’s birthday party had their markers of stress such as blood pressure, heart rate and cortisol levels measured when they were and were not dehydrated. The results clearly showed that the mum who took on the party well hydrated thanks to her trusty Zip HydroTap had lower blood pressure, heart rate and cortisol levels. What this basically means is that drinking enough water is the least we can do to help protect our bodies from stress –and who does not want to do that? Read more about the study here.

So if you are keen to take control and manage your day-to-day stress better in 2018, here are some simple steps you can take.

Screen Shot 2017-07-24 at 6.17.10 PM1. Drink more water

With 70% of adults walking around dehydrated, and dehydration closely linked to an exaggerated experience of stress, drinking more water is the simplest thing you can do to help with day-to-day stress management. Always carry a water bottle with you, aim to drink at least 2 bottles of water each day and if you have not got one at work and home already, consider installing a Zip HydroTap to help all of your family and colleagues drink more instantly chilled, filtered water. 

2. Make sure you are getting enough sleep, at least 7-8hrs a night

This means no TV in the bedroom, no mobile phones next to the bed and ideally getting into bed by 11pm each night. Not only does hormonal regulation improve when you are getting the rest that you need, the more you sleep, the less likely you are to eat. 

3. Learn to meditate – even for just 5-10 minutes a day

Meditation is another proven psychological technique to help calm the mind, deepen breathing and gain perspective. If the idea of meditation completely freaks you out, start slow with just a 5-10 minute session to kick start your day. There are also some great mobile apps available so you can grab 5 minutes to meditate anywhere, anytime. 

Screen Shot 2017-06-15 at 10.24.27 AM4. Get out into nature without technology at least once each week

A proven psychological strategy to improve health and wellbeing is to escape the rush of modern life and be reunited with the wonder of nature. Whether it is a bush walk, swim in the ocean or drive to the country, you will feel reinvigorated as a result. 

5. Actively engage in a hobby you enjoy once each week

The rush of life means that we can easily forget how much we enjoy the simple things – a coffee at your favourite café or a new magazine. Start to bring more joy into your daily life by actively adding more simple things that you enjoy into your life on a daily basis. 

6. Make sure your Vitamin D is not low, and get some sunlight each day

Up to 25% of Australian adults have low Vitamin D, which can basically leave you feeling dreadful. If you have not been feeling at your best, have your Vitamin D levels checked at your GP and make a concerted effort to get out into the sunlight as often as you can. 

7. Get your heart rate up for 20 minutes each day through movement

The harder your heart beats, the more blood you have pumping around your body and the better you will feel, well, at least 20 minutes later anyway. Whether it is via exercise, walking or even dancing, getting your heart pumping is the most simple and natural antidepressant you can find.

Read how a Zip HydroTap® changed Susie’s life, here.

Susie is currently a brand ambassador for Zip. Read more about her partnership with Zip here.

5 ways to boost your energy levels


Energy management

Hands up if you are feeling tired? Overwhelmed? Struggling to make it through each day? Unfortunately these feelings are pretty common in this day and age. We pack so much into our days and lives that we literally have nothing let at the end of each day and each week. We know that we are not feeling, looking or performing at our best, and we simply do not have the energy to do anything about it. You are not alone.

Energy is a simple yet exceptionally complex thing. On one hand it can simply refer to if we are able to get all the things done we need to and feel like we are physically capable of doing so. Yet it can also refer to complex metabolic pathways, the foods we choose to eat as well and then it can exist as a marker of our emotional health and how we self-regulate our behaviours. As such when we seek to regulate our energy levels more effectively, it is not as simple as grabbing an energy drink and pushing on, rather it is about creating a lifestyle that is conducive to optimal energy management. So if you are feeling like your energy regulation can do with some fine tuning, here are some simple steps to take to get back in control of your daily energy experience.

1. Set the platform with the right diet

It goes without saying that what we eat and drink each day has a powerful influence over our baseline energy levels. Poor glucose regulation impacts our attention and concentration, while weight gain, irregular meals and dehydration are just some of the nutritional factors that heavily impact our experience of energy each day. So if you do not have your own personal diet plan to follow that you know helps you to be at your best, it is time to invest in one so you have an idea of the best way you should be eating to also perform at your best.

2. Just move

Our inactive lifestyles create havoc for our metabolism and our overall health. Not only does inactivity mean that our cells become less efficient at burning calories, but it impacts our blood glucose control, leads to gradual weight gain and results in us feeling tired and sluggish a lot of the time. For this reason, the simplest prescription to improve your daily energy experience is to simply move – get up more, get a standing desk at work and stop with the excuses and commit to moving at least 10000 steps every single day. It is the least you need to be doing to maintain your body.

3. Be strict with your energy usage

Like time, humans are very good at wasting their precious energy on things that do not really matter – social media, relationships that do not have a lot of meaning, doing things we really do not want to be doing. Now in real life sometimes we do have to do things we don’t want to do (like go to work) but other things, like catching up with people we do not like, or going to events when we would rather be home conversing our energy are often tough decisions that make a big difference when it comes to our overall health and wellbeing.

4. Cut the screen time

Whenever we are watching TV and scrolling on Instagram or FB we are basically watching other people lives their lives. Now here is nothing wrong with this if you are happy with your own life. But when you are not feeling your best, or feeling tired and run down, these pastimes will not energise and inspire you, rather they will make you feel a whole lot worse about yourself and your life. For this reason, limiting screen time in favour of more meaningful interactions – a coffee with a friend, playing with the kids or reading a fab book are much better ways to help you find your natural energy.

5. Nourish your soul

When was the last time you did something when you felt like you were your best self? Chances are it was a while ago. Finding our own natural energy is also about reminding ourselves of who we really are, and when we feel and perform at our best. When you are regularly doing things you really love, you will find the rest of life becomes a whole lot easier as you have balance between responsibilities and enjoyment. This may be a massage once a week, or a trip to the beach each weekend. It may be a weekend away each month or a date night every week but carving out this regular time when you can feel your best is a key step in getting your life energy balance on track.  

Does your workplace need an energy reboot? Susie is available to speak about energy management as one of her corporate talk options. For more information, to request Susie’s Speaking Pack or to contact Susie about speaking at your next event, click here.